Today our high school hosted a statewide robotics competition. by essiesue
Photo 2239

Today our high school hosted a statewide robotics competition.

It is a two day event with approximately 30 schools competing.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

essiesue

@essiesue
Heather ace
Wow! How cool! Young scientists / engineers!
March 28th, 2025  
