Previous
Majestic Iris by essiesue
Photo 2278

Majestic Iris

While touring a friend's yard, I saw so many iris varieties that I will undoubtedly be sharing with you for several days. Many have been there for countless years and are unusual, I do hope you will enjoy them.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I had an iris of this color in one of my former home gardens. I just loved it! So pretty!
May 7th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely colour and capture. Fav 😊
May 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely shot and color
May 7th, 2025  
Tunia McClure ace
Couldn't be prettier.
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact