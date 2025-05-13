Previous
This is one of two blossoms on our Sweet Bay Magnolia by essiesue
Photo 2284

This is one of two blossoms on our Sweet Bay Magnolia

We had to prune several trees, and this one was cut back quite hard.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful
May 13th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A stunning photo of your magnolia…..beautifully captured.
May 13th, 2025  
Tunia McClure ace
great focus
May 13th, 2025  
Heather ace
A beautiful magnolia blossom! Fav
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact