Previous
Photo 2287
Waxed Amaryllis
This was my Mother's Day gift, and we are looking forward to watching their growth. For those of you who are as clueless as I was, you do not water. They should be rotated every couple of days so that the stems will be straight.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
1
1
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
2287
photos
54
followers
27
following
626% complete
View this month »
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
14th May 2025 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A lovely gift (with great info for those of us who are pretty clueless about caring for amaryllis- thank you, Essie!) I really like your composition with this shot! Fav
May 15th, 2025
