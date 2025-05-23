Previous
Waxed Amaryllis by essiesue
Waxed Amaryllis

On Mother's Day I received these beautiful bulbs. You may see them in my May 14 post. It is amazing how much they have grown in just a couple of weeks. It has been fascinating to witness their growth.
Tunia McClure ace
They're beautiful.
May 24th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Lovely!
May 24th, 2025  
