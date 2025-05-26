Previous
Real or Artificial? by essiesue
Real or Artificial?

I recently ordered this from Amazon and could not be happier! A friend had one so I knew what to expect.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

essiesue

mittens (Marilyn) ace
It looks beautiful and it looks real.
May 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
May 28th, 2025  
