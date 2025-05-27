Sign up
Photo 2299
Next
Photo 2299
Final showing
This has been a wonderful journey watching the waxed amaryllis come into their own. I hope some of you have enjoyed the journey with me.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
1
1
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
2302
photos
55
followers
27
following
630% complete
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
30th May 2025 8:41am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these gorgeous blooms. I have never seen them in wax before.
May 30th, 2025
