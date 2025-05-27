Previous
Final showing by essiesue
Photo 2299

Final showing

This has been a wonderful journey watching the waxed amaryllis come into their own. I hope some of you have enjoyed the journey with me.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

essiesue

Diana ace
Lovely capture of these gorgeous blooms. I have never seen them in wax before.
May 30th, 2025  
