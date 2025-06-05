Sign up
Previous
Photo 2308
Stained Glass Ceiling
This is a portion of the ceiling in the bank where my husband worked for many years. It is now a real estate office and a furniture store, both wonderful assets to our community.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
2308
photos
56
followers
27
following
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
Views
1
Comments
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
6th June 2025 2:30pm
Beverley
ace
Stunning ceiling…
June 6th, 2025
