Photo 2319
Our friend, Luis, finally got a son after having three daughters! Alex just turned one year and Daddy hasn't quit smiling.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
1
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
2320
photos
55
followers
27
following
635% complete
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th June 2025 3:57pm
Heather
ace
A lovely story and photo! Congratulations to everyone!
June 17th, 2025
