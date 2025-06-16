Previous
Our friend, Luis, finally got a son after having three daughters! Alex just turned one year and Daddy hasn't quit smiling.

16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

essiesue

@essiesue
Heather ace
A lovely story and photo! Congratulations to everyone!
June 17th, 2025  
