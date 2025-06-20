Previous
Medieval Lute Musician by essiesue
Photo 2323

Medieval Lute Musician

20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
I love this kind of music! A great capture of the musician in full concentration! Fav
June 21st, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Very nice capture!
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact