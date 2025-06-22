Previous
In honor of our 67th wedding anniversary today, by essiesue
In honor of our 67th wedding anniversary today,

22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Many congratulations , Such a delightful bouquet of Pale pink roses and gypsophila . So beautiful ! fav
June 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Heartiest congratulations Essiesue, a stunning bouquet of gorgeous roses.
June 22nd, 2025  
