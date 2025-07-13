Previous
4-H Craft project by essiesue
Photo 2338

4-H Craft project

Youth ages 10-18 have an opportunity to join 4-H and choose any number of projects and compete with others for a Grand Champion ribbon. Their skills and imagination are amazing.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

essiesue

essiesue



Heather ace
That's really impressive!
July 14th, 2025  
