I fell in love with the old satchel holding the florals. by essiesue
I fell in love with the old satchel holding the florals.

9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Pat Knowles ace
Such stunning roses. They look so lovely in the satchel……all the shades blending beautifully together.
August 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Me too… very stylish and so beautifully created…
August 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely...Nice composition
August 9th, 2025  
