These shoes were made for dancin' by essiesue
Photo 2376

These shoes were made for dancin'

18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

essiesue

ace
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Suzanne ace
Beautiful. Did you paint that?
August 19th, 2025  
essiesue ace
@ankers70
I wish! I just liked it.
August 19th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
So do I!
@essiesue
August 19th, 2025  
Heather ace
Those are classy boots!
August 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Happy image.
August 19th, 2025  
