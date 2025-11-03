Previous
Not a pretty sight to behold. by essiesue
Photo 2437

Not a pretty sight to behold.

3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

essiesue

ace
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
They almost look like rocks, from a distance. It's amazing how they follow the curve of the shore. P.S. Beautiful blue water and a lovely spot nonetheless :-)
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact