Guffaws Galore

I have run out of puff, so thought I'd share some old photos of Christmases gone by. Our family has become quite a clan and we all get together and enjoy great fun and jollity. Over 20 of us gather, share food and give one gift to only one person. This is all organised months beforehand, so on Christmas Day we can all relax and have fun.

There are usually a few cameras kicking about and we are not after any masterpieces but just capturing happy famiy fun.