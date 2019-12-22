Previous
Sharing the Joy by ethelperry
Photo 1119

Sharing the Joy

Gift giving is great fun and we all enjoy seeing the creativity of the gifts. The bright sparks in the family often crack jokes and much clapping goes on at their wit.
Summer clothes and we are being spared the ultra hot days of late this year.
Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities.
