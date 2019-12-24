Previous
Last Year's Baubles by ethelperry
Last Year's Baubles

In December 2018, one of my daughters gathered up these red prunings and decorated them for us. Michael and I enjoyed sitting on our deck enjoying the sight and the sweet thought.
After his death in January, I could not bear the baubles to be removed. They survived heatwaves and hail, and glowed in the afternoon light. A little after Easter we agreed it was time to part with them.
Yes, I have turned it into an ETSOOI by adding sparkle using an app. on my iPad. I feel it sings on black.
My heart goes out to all who are missing loved ones at this time of the year. We are all doing our best with the challenges of this special season.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Ethel

@ethelperry
Pam Knowler ace
Christmas is always a hard time of year when you are missing your loved ones. One of the reasons we have come away to the coast this year is because my sister Barbara finds it very hard since loosing her wonderful husband Jim a few years ago. The passing years don’t seem to make it any easier for her. I love your image which has such lovely memories for you. Big hug xx
December 24th, 2019  
