Last Year's Baubles

In December 2018, one of my daughters gathered up these red prunings and decorated them for us. Michael and I enjoyed sitting on our deck enjoying the sight and the sweet thought.

After his death in January, I could not bear the baubles to be removed. They survived heatwaves and hail, and glowed in the afternoon light. A little after Easter we agreed it was time to part with them.

Yes, I have turned it into an ETSOOI by adding sparkle using an app. on my iPad. I feel it sings on black.

My heart goes out to all who are missing loved ones at this time of the year. We are all doing our best with the challenges of this special season.