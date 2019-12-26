Sign up
Photo 1123
A Beautiful Day
The sun is shining but not too hot, there are flowers on some trees, the generations are blossoming with our 13 month old great granddaughter learning the joys of Christmas. Our extended family celebrate Christmas on boxing Day.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
0
0
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1160
photos
55
followers
72
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
26th December 2019 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
