A Beautiful Day by ethelperry
Photo 1123

A Beautiful Day

The sun is shining but not too hot, there are flowers on some trees, the generations are blossoming with our 13 month old great granddaughter learning the joys of Christmas. Our extended family celebrate Christmas on boxing Day.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
