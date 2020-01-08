Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Next
Photo 1131
Kangaroo Paw
Macro. Our plants are in flower. We are being bombarded with photos of dead animals and descriptions of their suffering. Australia is burning and weeping.
We find solace where we can.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
6th January 2020 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
