Kangaroo Paw by ethelperry
Photo 1131

Kangaroo Paw

Macro. Our plants are in flower. We are being bombarded with photos of dead animals and descriptions of their suffering. Australia is burning and weeping.
We find solace where we can.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
