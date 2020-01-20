Look Closely

A macro and memories. "When I was a girl....."

We had to sweep the floor, then wash it using a wooden handled cotton mop with a plain galvanised tin bucket of warm soapy water. Mop - squeeze by hand ad nauseum.

Then came the bucket mop, a leap in technology using a foot lever to do the wringing out. There was still no plastic.

Next, I had a squeegee which was wrung out using a sliding push me pull me thingy on the handle.

Finally, a complicated bucket and mop with synthetic tapes, everything plastic. I shudder and I don't use it. Someone else does the job for me.

I ponder how the inventor of this latest iteration thought up all these curves and circles. At least it creates some fun for a photographer