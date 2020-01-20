Previous
Next
Look Closely by ethelperry
Photo 1138

Look Closely

A macro and memories. "When I was a girl....."
We had to sweep the floor, then wash it using a wooden handled cotton mop with a plain galvanised tin bucket of warm soapy water. Mop - squeeze by hand ad nauseum.
Then came the bucket mop, a leap in technology using a foot lever to do the wringing out. There was still no plastic.
Next, I had a squeegee which was wrung out using a sliding push me pull me thingy on the handle.
Finally, a complicated bucket and mop with synthetic tapes, everything plastic. I shudder and I don't use it. Someone else does the job for me.
I ponder how the inventor of this latest iteration thought up all these curves and circles. At least it creates some fun for a photographer
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise