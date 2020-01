Skeletal

This leaf was blown from our front garden, over the house and on to an old hemp doormat at the back. No, not the doormat we use, but one we discarded for the birds to use for nesting material. Some years ago, we discovered some Ravens tearing into a fairly new mat, so we gifted them an old one.



This mat has been out in the weather for a year or two and now has its own ecosystem. Grasses and moss have appeared and I am hoping for fungi.