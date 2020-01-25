Sign up
Photo 1140
Taking Down the Decorations
A couple of days ago, someone who is allowed on ladders came to visit. The various baubles caught the light in interesting ways as they lay on the table. They are now packed up high for the rest of the year.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1140
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
23rd January 2020 4:41pm
