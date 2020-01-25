Previous
Taking Down the Decorations by ethelperry
Photo 1140

Taking Down the Decorations

A couple of days ago, someone who is allowed on ladders came to visit. The various baubles caught the light in interesting ways as they lay on the table. They are now packed up high for the rest of the year.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Ethel

