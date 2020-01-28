Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1143
Dangling
A macro challenge re DOF, and I was aiming at a minimal composition. The frond is hanging over the edge of a red pot
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1180
photos
55
followers
74
following
313% complete
View this month »
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
28th January 2020 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
macro
,
minimal
Margo
ace
like it!!
January 28th, 2020
Dianne
Simple and beautiful.
January 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close