Previous
Next
My Special Visitor by ethelperry
Photo 1151

My Special Visitor

This Kookaburra let me creep up fairly close. It is quite a shame I am sticking to B&W, as its lovely cream and brown against the greenery looked beautiful.
for Flash of Red Feb.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise