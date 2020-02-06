Previous
Pensive by ethelperry
Photo 1152

Pensive

My granddaughter posed for me in various ways to show off her new hair colour.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Ethel

julia ace
Lovely shot .. Nice hair colour ..
February 6th, 2020  
chikadnz ace
Lovely profile portrait.
February 6th, 2020  
