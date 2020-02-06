Sign up
Photo 1152
Pensive
My granddaughter posed for me in various ways to show off her new hair colour.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1189
photos
57
followers
75
following
Tags
for2020
julia
ace
Lovely shot .. Nice hair colour ..
February 6th, 2020
chikadnz
ace
Lovely profile portrait.
February 6th, 2020
