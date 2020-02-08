Previous
Diving into Oblivion by ethelperry
Diving into Oblivion

This is one from the archives, but vaguely fits Architecture, which I will struggle to join. This is the first time it has been subjected to B&W. I suspect this old shed was designed and built in the 1800's for a farm on the outskirts of Melbourne.
Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
