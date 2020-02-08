Sign up
Photo 1154
Diving into Oblivion
This is one from the archives, but vaguely fits Architecture, which I will struggle to join. This is the first time it has been subjected to B&W. I suspect this old shed was designed and built in the 1800's for a farm on the outskirts of Melbourne.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
6th November 2016 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
