Hearth by ethelperry
Hearth

These are the dried leaves and nuts of Eucalyptus ceasia - Silver Princess
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Dianne
See the eyes! Makes the arrangement look like a dancer.
February 18th, 2020  
