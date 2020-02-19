The Letter

In 1982, my mother wrote me a letter from which I quote.

"I thought you would be interested in this plate given to me by my sister, Emily. During World War 1, 1914-1918 shopkeepers were very generous and this plate was given to Emily's mother-in-law as a Christmas present. How it has survived all this time, I'll never know. When I was a girl, lots of different gifts were given out by the Corner Store. These days it's calendars.

The 'Corner Store' was marvelous. I wish it was like that now. My mother would walk to the shop, sit down, and the shopkeeper would run around as she dictated from her shopping list. All she had to do was chat while he did all the weighing up and measuring. So many pounds of sugar, 1 lb salt, 6lb flour and so on. Mum would only carry a small parcels, so if the list was long ,the grocer would deliver.

Some grocers had a push bike with a large basket on handle bars, while others would have a three wheeler with a large case on the back. Others had a horse and trolley, as there were no motor driven vehicles.

In the 1940's, I had a grocer call for my order and deliver it the next. He would put everything on the kitchen table for me.

Now, in the 80's it is Supermarkets and we do all the work ourselves."