Window Shopping by ethelperry
Photo 1166

Window Shopping

Lots of still life opportunities today, but all behind shop windows. A fun outing, though.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details

