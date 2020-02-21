Previous
Anyone for a Touch of Art and Craft by ethelperry
Photo 1167

Anyone for a Touch of Art and Craft

Seeing this display made made me itch to get out the crochet hook and feel the touch of yarn running thorough my fingers and the growing rug warming my lap.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Ethel

