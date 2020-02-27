Previous
Kowhai Tree by ethelperry
Photo 1173

Kowhai Tree

An attempt to capture high key in camera. It was about an hour before sunset yesterday and this tree was beautifully sideways lit. I had to look straight up to get the shot and this necessitated taking off my specs. OK, so I rested them on a large potted succulent ,which seemed a sensible and safe place. My brain works in a tangential way and before long I was photographing lots of fun things, then bringing them down to the computer to see what rubbish I was dishing up. Later in the evening I could not find my specs. anywhere. Today, my daughter wanted to know what on earth was that sitting in the pot plant.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
Gosia ace
Lol
February 27th, 2020  
