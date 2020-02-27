Kowhai Tree

An attempt to capture high key in camera. It was about an hour before sunset yesterday and this tree was beautifully sideways lit. I had to look straight up to get the shot and this necessitated taking off my specs. OK, so I rested them on a large potted succulent ,which seemed a sensible and safe place. My brain works in a tangential way and before long I was photographing lots of fun things, then bringing them down to the computer to see what rubbish I was dishing up. Later in the evening I could not find my specs. anywhere. Today, my daughter wanted to know what on earth was that sitting in the pot plant.