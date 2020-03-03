Previous
Next
Here 'tis by ethelperry
Photo 1178

Here 'tis

I wonder how many of us barely stuck it out to the end. My hand goes up. Nevertheless, I like working with B&W and honing skills in tonal range.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks great Ethel .. well done..
March 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise