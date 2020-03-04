Previous
Autumn Buds on Crepe Myrtle by ethelperry
Autumn Buds on Crepe Myrtle

It must be Autumn. Some of the Crepe Myrtles are in full flower and this one will be next time I drive past.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Ethel

For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
