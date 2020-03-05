Previous
Glorious Rain by ethelperry
Photo 1180

Glorious Rain

The rain has been a blessing to us where we live. Some people in Melbourne have been flooded out, but it has been gentle and not even audible on the iron roof where I live.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
