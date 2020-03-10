Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1185
Sculpture in the Park
Electricity pylons, love them or hate them, they have become a ubiquitous part of our scenery. It is often hard to avoid them, so I decided to make these a feature in this capture of peace and quiet.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1224
photos
58
followers
73
following
324% complete
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
8th March 2020 11:52am
Dianne
They can be a considerable nuisance in photography, but making them the main feature works too.
March 10th, 2020
