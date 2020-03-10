Previous
Sculpture in the Park by ethelperry
Sculpture in the Park

Electricity pylons, love them or hate them, they have become a ubiquitous part of our scenery. It is often hard to avoid them, so I decided to make these a feature in this capture of peace and quiet.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Ethel

Dianne
They can be a considerable nuisance in photography, but making them the main feature works too.
March 10th, 2020  
