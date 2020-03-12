Previous
Monet's Lake by ethelperry
Photo 1187

Monet's Lake

Blue Lotus Water Gardens. This was nice to see although I could not walk there on my 4 wheel steed. @amyK , you were a step ahead of me yesterday, and thank you for the fav.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Dianne
An apt description of this lovely area. Your image is great.
March 12th, 2020  
