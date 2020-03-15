Previous
World Wide Minute 2020 by ethelperry
Photo 1190

World Wide Minute 2020

A special bird bath I can see from where I sit on our deck. SOC except for downsizing for posting. The bird flew in as I was shooting. Serendipity and frustrtion I can't identify it. But I will 
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details

Babs ace
What a peaceful scene, I love the dappled light.

Could the bird be a butcher bird?
March 15th, 2020  
