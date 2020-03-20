Previous
Remnant Leaves by ethelperry
Remnant Leaves

The leaves of the Red Flowering Gum, Corymbia ficifolia, as they lay after falling onto the thick ground cover in my garden. I have used the macro option mode on my 12-50 mm lens. The Parrots have been nipping about in the tree
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

