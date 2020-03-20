Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1195
Remnant Leaves
The leaves of the Red Flowering Gum, Corymbia ficifolia, as they lay after falling onto the thick ground cover in my garden. I have used the macro option mode on my 12-50 mm lens. The Parrots have been nipping about in the tree
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1234
photos
58
followers
73
following
327% complete
View this month »
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
20th March 2020 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro-decay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close