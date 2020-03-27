Sign up
Photo 1201
Alone in the Park
This B&W conversion better conveyed my mood when seeing the little park deserted on such a lovely Autumn day.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th March 2020 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
I see some shadows that are your forte. Stay positive and look for all the lovely things around you.
March 27th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Ha, Dianne. You caught me. Yes, the shadows attracted me and I waited while a small cloud passed to get them the way I wanted.
March 27th, 2020
365 Project
close