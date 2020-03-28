Previous
The Sun Keeps on Shining Through by ethelperry
Photo 1202

The Sun Keeps on Shining Through

Glorious Autumn days here at the moment. This little Tulip Tree has been in a pot for a few years and keeps soldiering on.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Ethel

ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities.
