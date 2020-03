A Little Bunch of Tulips

I like Geraniums. They are colourful and forgiving. I haven't seen one like this before and don't know what to call it. My daughter bought it at a church fete and it was struck from a cutting by a parishioner. As all the parishioners are elderly, is this an old variety handed down the generations?

Who knows? It may be a new cultivar and someone is sharing the joy.