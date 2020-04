A Tree to Hug

I am an inveterate tree hugger and now seems a good time to keep up my passion. I am in isolation with just Maudie, so a walk in the garden is most welcome.

I have decided to try and join in photographing the same thing from different angles -- after a fashion. I hope to do Eucalyptus in my vicinity this week and see how I go.

To begin, I am using shots from last week, because I like them and I like the theme.