Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1209
Remnant Leaves 2
I photographed these leaves when they were a greenish yellow. They have changed and I am intrigued as to why this fly hovered around the whole time I was having fun.
They are the very thick and tough leaves of E.ficifolia.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1248
photos
60
followers
76
following
331% complete
View this month »
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
4th April 2020 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
A nice colour combination.
April 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close