Previous
Next
Remnant Leaves 2 by ethelperry
Photo 1209

Remnant Leaves 2

I photographed these leaves when they were a greenish yellow. They have changed and I am intrigued as to why this fly hovered around the whole time I was having fun.
They are the very thick and tough leaves of E.ficifolia.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A nice colour combination.
April 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise