Looking Out on a Dreary Day by ethelperry
Photo 1210

Looking Out on a Dreary Day

The continual rain was welcome, but all in all life is not cheerful. Let's hope the rain will bring us a glorious Spring.
Photo taken looking down from an inside window.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Ethel

@ethelperry

