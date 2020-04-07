Previous
Happy at Home in Autumn by ethelperry
Photo 1212

Happy at Home in Autumn

There are so many things to love when Autumn comes. The greens are beautiful and stay that way all year. I like my warm knee rug, and comfortable chair.
I have kind neighbours, so "stay at home" is comfortable for Maudie and me.
Ethel

