Photo 1213
Little Bundles of Banksia Joy
Banksia flowers are loved by many Australians. This is a a prostrate cultivar originally called "Birthday Candles".
I had a session with my 60mm macro lens this morning.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
