Some Gentle Arts from Long Ago by ethelperry
Some Gentle Arts from Long Ago

These hand decorated eggs were a joint effort by me and our two daughters probably back in the 1970's. They have been sitting on the table for a few weeks to remind me of good times past. I decided to post them as it is still Easter Sunday in OZ.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

ace
@ethelperry
chikadnz ace
These are very creative and colourful!
April 12th, 2020  
