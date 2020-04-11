Sign up
Photo 1216
Some Gentle Arts from Long Ago
These hand decorated eggs were a joint effort by me and our two daughters probably back in the 1970's. They have been sitting on the table for a few weeks to remind me of good times past. I decided to post them as it is still Easter Sunday in OZ.
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
3
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
12th April 2020 6:24pm
Tags
sixws-104
chikadnz
ace
These are very creative and colourful!
April 12th, 2020
