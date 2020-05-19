Lockdown Cheer Up

Mayhalf20

Please meet "Ratty". He is a very cheeky and agile little bear. He can stand on all fours and look at you sideways with a grin. He can even keep his balance while starting acrobatics.

When I heard that some people were putting teddy bears in windows, I immediately chose this cheerful fellow.

He now sits on the windowsill next to my front door but sadly no one can see my door from the empty street

The photo was taken from the outside looking in. Note to self - Clean window before undertaking such an exercise