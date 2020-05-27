Previous
Next
Banksia by ethelperry
Photo 1257

Banksia

Watercolour Wednesday.

I saw morning light glowing on the round top of this Banksia flower, so thought I would try and line up a Halfnhalf. Finally, I gave up and decided I could not bear to crop and change the composition.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise